Henderson firefighters extinguish small brush fire
Henderson firefighters quickly extinguished a small brush fire Saturday afternoon near U.S. 95 and Galleria Drive.
Henderson Fire Department responded at 12:20 p.m. to a report of a fire, which may have originated at a nearby homeless encampment, spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.
She didn’t have further details Saturday. Shortly after 1 p.m., firefighters were no longer on scene.
