Henderson firefighters extinguish small brush fire

A brush fire burns near U.S. 95 and Galleria Drive on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Henderson firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson firefighters quickly knocked down a small brush fire Saturday afternoon near U.S. 95 and Galleria Drive.

Henderson Fire Department responded at 12:20 p.m. to a report of a fire, which may have originated at a nearby homeless encampment, spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

She didn’t have further details Saturday. Shortly after 1 p.m., firefighters were no longer on scene.

