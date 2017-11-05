Henderson ‘ghost bike’ ride, ceremony honor fallen bicyclist

Bicyclists took part in a Ghost Bike ride and ceremony Saturday in Henderson to remember Cara Cox, a cyclist who died two months after she was hit by a car on Oct. 7, 2015.

Carol Bradley, left, mother of Cara Cox and Cox's daughter Elizabeth Miller, second right, bow their heads during a moment of silence as they attend a ghost bike memorial ceremony for Cox on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Henderson. Cox was killed while riding her bike on Dec. 10, 2015. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Addi Thompson, 9, writes a message on the ghost bike of Cara Cox during a ghost bike memorial ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Henderson. Cox was struck by vehicle while riding her bike on Oct. 7, 2015. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Bicyclists took part in a ride and ceremony Saturday organized by Ghost Bikes Las Vegas to remember Cara Cox, a cyclist who died after she was hit by a car in 2015.

The 49-year-old was riding with two other bicyclists near the intersection of Sun City Anthem Drive and Thunder Bay Avenue in Henderson just before 8 p.m. Oct. 7, 2015, when she was hit. She suffered critical injuries and died two months later.

Ghost Bikes Las Vegas is a community initiative to remember fallen cyclists and raise bicycle safety awareness. It places white “ghost bikes” at locations where cyclists have been struck and killed as somber reminders for drivers and cyclists to be more cautious on the road.