Local Las Vegas

Bicyclist succumbs to injuries two months after crash

By Ana Ley Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2015 - 5:03 pm
 

A bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle two months ago has succumbed to injuries from the crash, according to officials at the Clark County coroner’s office.

Cara Cox, 49, was riding near the intersection of Sun City Anthem Drive and Thunder Bay Avenue in Henderson just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 7 when she was hit, officials said. She was rushed to an area hospital with critical injuries and was pronounced dead about 7 a.m. on Dec. 10 at Nathan Adelson Hospice.

Cox was riding with two fellow bicyclists who survived the crash, Henderson police spokeswoman Michelle French said. A 74-year-old female driver who struck the pair stayed on the scene and was not charged after the wreck, which was deemed an accident by the coroner’s office.

Contact Ana Ley at aley@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5512. Find her on Twitter: @la__ley

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Las Vegas Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like