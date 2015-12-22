Bicyclist succumbs to injuries two months after crash

A bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle two months ago has succumbed to injuries from the crash, according to officials at the Clark County coroner’s office.

The logo for the Clark County Coroner is seen on Friday, Oct. 17, 2014. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle two months ago has succumbed to injuries from the crash, according to officials at the Clark County coroner’s office.

Cara Cox, 49, was riding near the intersection of Sun City Anthem Drive and Thunder Bay Avenue in Henderson just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 7 when she was hit, officials said. She was rushed to an area hospital with critical injuries and was pronounced dead about 7 a.m. on Dec. 10 at Nathan Adelson Hospice.

Cox was riding with two fellow bicyclists who survived the crash, Henderson police spokeswoman Michelle French said. A 74-year-old female driver who struck the pair stayed on the scene and was not charged after the wreck, which was deemed an accident by the coroner’s office.

Contact Ana Ley at aley@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5512. Find her on Twitter: @la__ley