100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Henderson

Henderson inmate died from apparent overdose, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2023 - 7:04 pm
 
Henderson Detention Center located at 18 East Basic Road, Thursday, August 3, 2017. (Las Vegas ...
Henderson Detention Center located at 18 East Basic Road, Thursday, August 3, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died Thursday from an apparent medication overdose while in Henderson police custody.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 57-year-old man on charges of domestic battery, coercion with force or threat of force, assault with a deadly weapon, battery to commit sexual assault and a convicted person failing to register with law enforcement, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The man barricaded himself inside a home in the 600 block of Ladywood Lane, near East Horizon Drive, before surrendering to police. He was taken to a local hospital after suffering self-inflicted injuries. After his release, he was booked into Henderson Detention Center.

While being booked, the man told jail medical staff that he had taken numerous amounts of prescription medication before being arrested. He was taken to a hospital where he died on Thursday, according to police.

Henderson police did not name the man and reported the death Friday around 5:45 p.m.

The Clark County coroner’s office could not be immediately reached to confirm the man’s cause and manner of death.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
2
Las Vegas slot machine developer to close, will lay off 100
Las Vegas slot machine developer to close, will lay off 100
3
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
4
2 Strip properties to end free self-parking
2 Strip properties to end free self-parking
5
Las Vegas is bucking a national trend when it comes to housing
Las Vegas is bucking a national trend when it comes to housing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man arrested in connection with Henderson fatal shooting
Man arrested in connection with Henderson fatal shooting
Henderson police officer who killed man has domestic battery arrest
Henderson police officer who killed man has domestic battery arrest
‘Take a picture, it will last longer’: Police say comment provoked fatal stabbing
‘Take a picture, it will last longer’: Police say comment provoked fatal stabbing
2 dead in murder-suicide, Henderson police say
2 dead in murder-suicide, Henderson police say
Armed suspect fatally shot by Henderson police Saturday
Armed suspect fatally shot by Henderson police Saturday
Man fatally struck in Henderson hit-and-run
Man fatally struck in Henderson hit-and-run