Henderson mayor, council member, report gifts of hockey tickets

Mayor Michelle Romero and Councilman Jim Seebock reported accepting gifts of hockey tickets in 2023, financial disclosure statements show.

Jim Seebock sworn in as Ward 1 City Councilman by City Clerk Jose Luis Valdez, right, as his wife Barbara looks on at Henderson City Hall, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero delivers her State of the City address, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two members of the Henderson City Council reported accepting gifts of hockey tickets in 2023, financial disclosure statements show. The practice of public officials accepting tickets to sporting events has come under intensified scrutiny this year.

Mayor Michelle Romero reported accepting hockey tickets last year valued at $1,000 from the Vegas Golden Knights, according to a financial disclosure form filed earlier this year. She also reported accepting $500 in hockey tickets from Glenn Maxwell.

Councilman Jim Seebock disclosed accepting $500 in hockey tickets from the Latin Chamber of Commerce.

The other three council members – Dan Shaw, Carrie Cox and Dan. H. Stewart – reported accepting no gifts. Filing the financial disclosure statements is required under Nevada law. None of the council members reported any meetings, events or travel paid for by third parties.

In June, four Clark County commissioners confirmed to the Review-Journal that they had received a notice of investigation from the Nevada Commission on Ethics in connection with accepting Formula One race tickets last year.

In October, the ethics commission required ethics training for the executive director and staff of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District in connection with accepting free Super Bowl tickets. An ethics commissioner also urged government officials not to accept tickets to the many sporting events offered in Las Vegas.

The Review-Journal has reported on the disclosed gifts and travel of Nevada’s constitutional officers, Clark County commissioners and Las Vegas City Council members.

Members of the North Las Vegas City Council reported no gifts or sponsored meetings, events or travel in 2023.

Likewise for Clark County schools trustees, with one exception.

Trustee Lisa Guzman reported $600 in expenses for training at Lake Tahoe by the Nevada School Board Association and $600 for an association meeting in Elko. She also reported expenses of $2,000 for diversity training in Palm Springs, California, by the California Black Educator Conference.

