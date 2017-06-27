Henderson Mayor Debra March to meet monthly with residents

Newly elected Mayor Debra March thanks her family for support after being sworn into her new position at the City Hall in Henderson, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

Former Mayor Andy Hafen gives newly elected Mayor Debra March a gavel as a gift at the City Hall in Henderson, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

Mayor Debra March wants Henderson residents to know she cares about their concerns. So, to fulfill a campaign promise, she will start March On, monthly meetings to enable dialogue between city residents and officials.

“Meeting with Henderson residents and listening to their concerns is one of the best ways I know to really understand what’s on the minds of community members,” March said. “I also see my March On meetings as a way to enhance communication and to promote transparency by sharing information and hearing directly from those in attendance about their priorities.”

March will launch the monthly meetings with a public safety summit from 9 to 10:30 a.m. July 12 in the Henderson Multigenerational Center, 250 S. Green Valley Parkway. Firefighters and police will discuss public safety; city staff will answer questions.

At back-to-school themed Aug. 10 meeting, running 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Drive, the Henderson Parks and Recreation Department will offer information on events and activities for adults and students.

“I want (this) to be a real two-way dialogue and a chance to really connect one-on-one and with the whole group in the room,” March said.

Future March On meetings will address transportation, community planning, jobs, economic development and water and conservation. Visit cityofhenderson.com/marchon for meeting dates, times, locations and topics.

