Henderson named top place to live in Nevada in magazine’s ranking

A couple takes a break along the Historic Railroad Trail overlooking Lake Mead. The biking and hiking trail is a spur off the River Mountains Loop Trail. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The Henderson City Council announced Tuesday that the city had been named the best place to live in Nevada by Money magazine.

The magazine cited Henderson’s access to entertainment and the outdoors, as well as public pools, casinos, the Clark County History Museum and the River Mountains Loop Trail near Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

“The state’s second-largest city has seen 13% population growth and 2.5% job growth since 2010 — and the expansion shows no signs of slowing down, as experts predict area jobs will increase by 9.6% in the next four years,” the ranking states.