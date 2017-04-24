Henderson nonprofit Friends in the Desert plans open house to recruit volunteers

Muriel Dufendach does a mail call at the St. Timothy's Episcopal Church on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Henderson. This helps people who don't have a steady home so they can receive mail. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

A free meal is prepared for people in need at the St. Timothy's Episcopal Church on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Henderson. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

People are fed a free meal at the St. Timothy's Episcopal Church on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Henderson. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Muriel Dufendach does a mail call at the St. Timothy's Episcopal Church on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Henderson. This helps people who don't have a steady home so they can receive mail. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Muriel Dufendach hands plastic bags to people in need of food for them to put supplies in at the St. Timothy's Episcopal Church on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Henderson. Dufendach volunteers her time at the church six days a week for sometimes 12 hours a day. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Muriel Dufendach is hugged by James Myles, 55, far right, as he stand in line to receive a free meal at the St. Timothy's Episcopal Church on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Henderson. Dufendach volunteers her time at the church six days a week for sometimes 12 hours a day. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Watermelon which will be served to people in need at the St. Timothy's Episcopal Church on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Henderson. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Free meals are prepared to feed people in need at the St. Timothy's Episcopal Church on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Henderson. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

People in need wait outside the St. Timothy's Episcopal Church to receive a free meal on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Henderson. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

People in need wait outside the St. Timothy's Episcopal Church to receive a free meal on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Henderson. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Jerry McCord Jr. was an aspiring DJ in Chicago before he moved to Southern Nevada seven years ago. He said he’s been homeless half that time.

He finds solace, however, in the dining room of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 43 W. Pacific Ave., where he sits with other homeless residents and has a meal prepared by Henderson nonprofit Friends In The Desert.

“One of my friends who used to live here told me about this place,” McCord said. “They’re so good to us.”

McCord is one of the about 100 homeless people who line up by the church six days a week for nourishment. For nearly 20 years, Friends In The Desert has been serving meals to those in need, or as operations manager Muriel Dufendach calls them, “my family.”

For the first time, Friends In The Desert is looking for volunteers to help serve its family.

The nonprofit plans an open house from 2-4 p.m. May 6 at the church, where groups, families, companies or schools can see what the members do.

“I get a lot of calls, especially around the holidays,” board member Donna Coleman said of people looking to volunteer. “We’re not set up like that. We have families, groups, companies that have their own programs, so you can’t just put people in there (with them) because they have their own routine.

“What we’re trying to do with this open house is educate people on how you could come to this and really see what it would take to do it.”

The nonprofit served about 40,000 meals last year, Coleman said, and it costs about $400 to make meals for 100 people, including food, utensils and drinks. Most food donations have come from Albertson’s grocery stores.

During a recent visit to the church, twelve tables were lined up across the dining room. People started showing up at the church about 4 p.m., and doors opened at 4:30 .

Dufendach recognizes many of the regulars. One woman has a dog that Dufendach has never seen before. Another woman brings a cat with her every day. A mother brings her 6-month-old baby.

“We’ve known them since before he was born,” Dufendach said.

While Dufendach is mainly the greeter, she also checks if they’re sober. She wants to keep the dining experience peaceful and friendly.

“If they can’t behave,” she said, “I tell them they have to sit outside. It gets packed in here.”

On this particular day, the kitchen volunteers are preparing a picnic meal — hamburgers and macaroni salad and watermelon. Volunteers will also provide Tylenol or Advil to guests if needed. As the prepping nears its end, volunteers lead a prayer before serving the meal.

“Even if someone wanted to do it once a year, once a quarter, we need the help,” Coleman said.

McCord appreciates the meals. Before digging into his hamburger, he takes a sip of his black cherry soda and looks out one of the windows.

A smile comes across his face.

“I can’t give up,” he said. “I’ve come this far, suffering so much; I can’t give up on life.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@viewnews.com or call 702-477-3834. Follow @DannyWebster21 on Twitter.

Friends In The Desert open house When: 2-4 p.m. May 6 Where: St. Timothy Episcopal Church, 43 W. Pacific Ave. Information: 702-565-8742 or friendsinthedesert.com

43 W. Pacific Ave.