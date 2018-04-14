Henderson park could get $110K upgrade

The Henderson City Council on Tuesday will vote to allocate up to $110,000 to develop the north and east sides of the lake, which covers roughly 27 acres of the park at 1600 Wigwam Parkway.

Debbi Kupiec of Henderson takes advantage of the warm temperature to enjoy the view at Cornerstone Park on Friday, March 3, 2017, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ducks spend some time cooling off at Cornerstone Park on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Henderson. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Ducks spend some time cooling off at Cornerstone Park on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Henderson. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Ducks spend some time cooling off at Cornerstone Park on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Henderson. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Cornerstone Park in Henderson. (City of Henderson)

Cornerstone Park in Henderson. (City of Henderson)

Henderson’s Cornerstone Park is idyllic for birdwatchers, but officials want it to have a broader appeal.

The Henderson City Council on Tuesday will vote to allocate up to $110,000 to develop the north and east sides of the lake, which covers roughly 27 acres of the park at 1600 Wigwam Parkway.

“This is really our most unique park,” said Mark Hobaica, the city’s redevelopment manager. “It’s a truly fantastic park for bird watchers because it’s filled with migratory birds. Now, we envision adding more play features for younger children and more open spaces. It all really depends on what we can afford.”

New features may include a dog park, picnic shelters, a playground and a small amphitheater

Cornerstone Park — which sits on an old gravel pit — opened in 2012 and was funded with $16.4 million generated through the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act.

The act allows the Bureau of Land Management to sell public land around Las Vegas. Part of the revenue from land sales is set aside for parks, trails and other natural areas.

The City Council will also vote Tuesday on a $109,570 master planning design services agreement with Stantec Consulting Services Inc. If the agreement is approved, public meetings will be scheduled to get resident input.

Funding for the renovation will be provided through property taxes. If everything is approved Tuesday, Hobaica estimates construction could start summer of 2019.

In other news, the City Council will also hear a presentation about the city’s tentative budget for fiscal year 2018-19.

The budget will be made available online in the City Clerks Office no later than April 16. A public meeting is scheduled for May 15.

The City Council also will vote on whether to ratify Stephanie Garcia-Vause as the assistant city manager during a special meeting Tuesday. Garcia-Vause takes over Greg Blackburn who left last month.

Contact Sandy Lopez at slopez@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4686. Follow @JournalismSandy on Twitter.

1600 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89074