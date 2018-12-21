Henderson pedestrian hit, killed by SUV after truck misses her

Police say Marva Whitehead stepped into traffic on Wigwam Parkway Thursday night.When the driver of a white Ford F-150 was able to stop, she continued walking into the second late and was struck by a 2012 Acura MDX.

Marva Whitehead (Weber County Sheriff's Office)

A 75-year-old retired Utah law enforcement officer died Thursday night after she was struck by a car in Henderson, police said.

Officers were called about 7 p.m. to Wigwam Parkway, west of Green Valley Parkway, said Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena. The pedestrian, identified Friday as Marva Whitehead, was crossing Wigwam outside of a crosswalk and not at an intersection when she was struck by a 2012 Acura MDX, police said Friday.

Whitehead died at the scene, Pena said. The Clark County coroner’s office ruled her death an accident on Friday.

She was a former lieutenant who worked for the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, north of Salt Lake City, from 1990 to 2008, the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page Friday afternoon. It said she was living in Henderson.

Police believe Whitehead walked in the path of a white Ford F-150, whose driver was able to stop. She then continued walking into the lane the Acura was driving in, police said. The 44-year-old driver of the Acura remained at the scene.

The driver was uninjured, and it did not appear that impairment or speeding were factors in the crash, police said.

Wigwam was closed from Green Valley to Antler Point Drive for about five hours. The crash marked the 12th traffic-related fatality investigated by Henderson police this year.

It was the second traffic-related fatality involving a pedestrian in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded about 6:10 p.m. to the 5100 block of Ann Road, east of Twilight Chase Street and near North Decatur Boulevard, Lt. William Matchko said.

Investigators believe a pedestrian was not in a crosswalk when he was struck by a 2017 Acura MDX traveling east on Ann Road. The man was taken to Centennial Hills Hospital, where he died, police said Friday.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

N Green Valley Pkwy Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV