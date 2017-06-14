Henderson police launch speed limit enforcement initiative

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police will hold a 19-day traffic enforcement initiative targeting speeders through June 28.

During the initiative, which started Sunday, officers will have patrols on several Henderson streets to stop speeding vehicles, the Henderson Police Department said in a statement. Areas known for high speeds and areas that have received the most citizen complaints will be targeted.

Police from neighboring jurisdictions will assist.

Henderson Police Department received $203,700 in federal funding from the Nevada Department of Public Safety to fund traffic enforcement and education to reduce deaths and injuries on Nevada roads.

