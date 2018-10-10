Henderson police mourn loss of K9 officer

Rony retired from the force in September after being diagnosed with a terminal illness, according to the department.

The Henderson Police Department on Wednesday announced the death of one of its canine cops. (Henderson Police Department/Twitter)

“Rony was able to spend his last few weeks at home with his loving K9 family,” Henderson police wrote in a tweet Wednesday morning. “Rest easy, hero.”

