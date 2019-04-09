Henderson senior center wins regional building award

The Heritage Park Senior Facility and Aquatic Complex, near Racetrack Road and Burkholder Boulevard, received the Building Owners and Managers Association’s 2019 Outstanding Building of the Year award for the Pacific Southwest region. (Review-Journal file photo)

A Henderson senior facility and aquatic center won a regional award, the city announced Tuesday.

The Heritage Park Senior Facility and Aquatic Complex, near Racetrack Road and Burkholder Boulevard, received the Building Owners and Managers Association’s 2019 Outstanding Building of the Year award for the Pacific Southwest region.

Henderson said the program judges buildings on many facets, including community involvement, tenant relations, site management and environmental procedures.

The complex will go on to compete in the association’s international competition to represent the Pacific Southwest region.

Judging for the international competition will occur in April and May. Winners will be announced in June.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.