Henderson swears in new fire chief

Scott Vivier was sworn in as the Henderson Fire Department's fire chief on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (City of Henderson)

The Henderson Fire Department has a new boss.

Scott Vivier, a Henderson native and a 24-year-long veteran of the department, was sworn in as fire chief during a special City Council meeting Tuesday, according to a City of Henderson news release. He said the appointment was an honor.

“This is not just a career for me, but a personal commitment to serve the community that has shaped me,” Vivier said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to support and work with the outstanding men and women of this department, who are the reason why we are the premier fire department in the country.”

According to the news release, Vivier spearheaded the department’s paramedic training programs and established the department’s “Emotional First Aid & Peer Support” class, which “supports the mental well-being of emergency responders.”

“Scott Vivier is a proven leader who takes great pride in the Henderson Fire Department,” said Henderson City Manager Richard Derrick. “We are excited to have him in this role to enhance the department’s services for our community.”

Derrick chose Vivier to be the department’s next chief following the retirement of former Chief Shawn White.

Vivier holds a B.S. in Emergency Services Administration from Utah Valley University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, William S. Boyd School of Law, the news release said. He is the department’s 12th chief.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.