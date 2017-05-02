ad-fullscreen
Henderson theater cancels play after lead actor’s death

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2017 - 3:15 pm
 
Updated May 2, 2017 - 3:30 pm

The theater production during which an actor had a heart attack and later died has canceled the remainder of its performances, the show’s director wrote in an email early Tuesday.

The show, “Art of Murder,” at Henderson’s Theatre in the Valley, was scheduled to have its final run of performances this weekend.

Kent Stork, the play’s 66-year-old lead actor, suffered a heart attack onstage Sunday and later died at the hospital. The cast and crew will strike the set at the end of the week.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

