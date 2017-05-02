Henderson theater cancels play after lead actor’s death

Kent Stork (Facebook)

The theater production during which an actor had a heart attack and later died has canceled the remainder of its performances, the show’s director wrote in an email early Tuesday.

The show, “Art of Murder,” at Henderson’s Theatre in the Valley, was scheduled to have its final run of performances this weekend.

Kent Stork, the play’s 66-year-old lead actor, suffered a heart attack onstage Sunday and later died at the hospital. The cast and crew will strike the set at the end of the week.

