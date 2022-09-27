Henderson to break ground on new park

The City of Henderson is building a new park and will be breaking ground on Wednesday morning.

An artist rendition of Drake Street Park, where half of the park is a community garden. (Courtesy of the City of Henderson)

There’s a new park coming to Henderson with what city officials dubbed as the municipality’s first-ever community garden.

Drake Street Park is planned for 405 Drake Street, where the Henderson Mayor Debra March and community partners will break ground ground on the 3.5-acre lot at 9 a.m. Wednesday for its seventieth city park.

The first phase of construction, expected to be completed early next year, includes building a community garden with more than 100 garden beds and a fruit tree trail.

The city partnered with Garden Farms of Nevada, which operates the nonprofit Garden Farm Foundation, and will host classes at a shaded outdoor classroom.

Plans for the second phase of construction were not concrete, but could include amenities such as a playground, splash pad, open turf areas, restrooms, shade and other neighborhood park amenities.

Th park is part of Henderson’s commitment to providing residents a park with a 10-minute walk.

