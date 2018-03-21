Henderson will assess neighborhood for beautification project

Residents in the Meridian Estates in Henderson soon will have another bill to pay, this time for the price of beauty.

Residents in the Meridian Estates in Henderson soon will have another bill to pay, this time for the price of beauty.

The Henderson City Council unanimously approved an assessment ordinance Tuesday to create a beautification project that will charge homeowners to maintain the landscape in the perimeter of the neighborhood near Robindale and Pecos roads.

“This was a request from many of the neighbors that have lived in the area,” said Ed McGuire, deputy director for the public works department. “Frankly, there are big gaps in the landscape, and there is a lack of maintenance.”

The Neighborhood Improvement District project will replace trees, add shrubbery and remove waste. It will add grading, an irrigation system, accent boulders and rock mulch, said Robert Herr, director of the public works department.

The project will cost $89,080, divided among the 166-home neighborhood.

Homeowners each will pay about $537, and the payment will be divided into semiannual installments of $134.25 over two years.

Long-term maintenance is estimated to be $52 a year per home. Additional service fees will cost $36 the first year and $19.27 in subsequent years.

For nonpayment, a lien can be recorded on the property, McGuire said.

He said the first bill likely will come in November.

Since the project was introduced to the neighborhood in 2016, residents have been at odds.

Laurie Amicucci, who opposed the project, called it a backhanded attempt by the city to create a homeowners association.

“They’re going to be in our pockets forever,” she said. “We all bought our homes here because there was no HOA. Now, this is going to be worse than an HOA. We won’t even have a say in what kind of plants or rocks go in.”

Opponents were one signature short of the 56 required on a petition to halt the project, Amicucci said. At least three other people opposed the project, she added.

But McGuire said they were rejected because they didn’t meet “the statute as the legal owner.” Other letters of rebuttal came too late, he added.

Also Tuesday, the City Council unanimously voted to award a $6 million contract to TAB Contractors for street improvements on Horizon Drive, from Pacific Avenue to Boulder Highway. The project is aimed at narrowing outside lanes, widening sidewalks and installing bike lanes.

The council also unanimously approved an application for a marijuana product manufacturing facility for Agua Street at 340 Sunpac Court.

