Henderson woman ID’d as pedestrian killed on Boulder Highway

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the 71-year-old Henderson woman who died after being struck by a car Sunday on Boulder Highway.

Ida Baker was struck by a white Subaru just after 3 p.m. near Boulder Highway and Equestrian Drive in Henderson, according to the coroner’s office. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she died within an hour.

Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said Sunday that the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. Police do not believe he was speeding or driving impaired.

Baker’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and the manner was an accident, the coroner ruled Monday.

