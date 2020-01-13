Woman critically injured after being hit by car in Henderson

A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Henderson on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to Boulder Highway and Equestrian Drive around 3:10 p.m. after they received a call that a woman “approximately 50 years old” was hit by a white Subaru, Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said.

Pena said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. Police do not believe he was speeding or driving impaired.

The northbound lanes of Boulder Highway are closed while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

