Highway Patrol trooper injured while investigating Henderson crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2019 - 12:30 pm
 

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was injured while investigating a crash Wednesday morning in Henderson.

The initial crash occurred just after 9 a.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 95 near Horizon Drive, according to the Highway Patrol’s Twitter account and website. While the trooper was investigating that crash, a vehicle forced another vehicle off the highway, striking the NHP car with the trooper inside.

The trooper was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

