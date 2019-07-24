Highway Patrol trooper injured while investigating Henderson crash

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was injured while investigating a crash Wednesday morning in Henderson.

A Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle with a trooper inside was struck by another vehicle on northbound U.S. Highway 95 near Horizon Drive in Henderson, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The initial crash occurred just after 9 a.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 95 near Horizon Drive, according to the Highway Patrol’s Twitter account and website. While the trooper was investigating that crash, a vehicle forced another vehicle off the highway, striking the NHP car with the trooper inside.

The trooper was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

#breaking Trooper involved crash. US95NB/Horizon, while a Trooper was investigating a crash, a vehicle ran another vehicle off the road causing it to strike the rear of a occupied NHP patrol car. Trooper was tx to hospital with minor injuries. #moveover #drivesafenv #nhp pic.twitter.com/2r4qjtZfqV — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 24, 2019

