Highway Patrol trooper injured while investigating Henderson crash
A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was injured while investigating a crash Wednesday morning in Henderson.
The initial crash occurred just after 9 a.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 95 near Horizon Drive, according to the Highway Patrol’s Twitter account and website. While the trooper was investigating that crash, a vehicle forced another vehicle off the highway, striking the NHP car with the trooper inside.
The trooper was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
#breaking Trooper involved crash. US95NB/Horizon, while a Trooper was investigating a crash, a vehicle ran another vehicle off the road causing it to strike the rear of a occupied NHP patrol car. Trooper was tx to hospital with minor injuries. #moveover #drivesafenv #nhp pic.twitter.com/2r4qjtZfqV
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 24, 2019
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
