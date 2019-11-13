Holiday event in Henderson looking to hire 100 seasonal workers

Organizers seek to hire more than 100 employees for the Christmas Town event and will hold job interviews Saturday at Cowabunga Bay, located at 900 W. Galleria Drive.

Cowabunga Bay water park in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The annual Las Vegas Christmas Town event at Henderson’s Cowabunga Bay water park will hold a seasonal hiring event Saturday.

Organizers seek to hire more than 100 employees and will hold job interviews Saturday at Cowabunga Bay, located at 900 W. Galleria Drive.

Job seekers are asked to schedule interview times online at christmas.timetap.com and bring their resumes to the interviews. Multiple positions, including cashiers, elves, face painters, ride operators and Santa helpers, will be filled.

Christmas Town offers attractions such as a sledding hill, Polar Express train ride, laser tag, photos with Santa Claus and a flashing light show.

The event opens Nov. 29 and runs through Dec. 31. General admission is $20 per person, and tickets can be purchased online or at the park. Children age 2 and younger are admitted free.

For more information, visit lasvegaschristmastown.com.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.