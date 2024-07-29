Kids create, navigate boats for annual Cardboard Boat Regatta

Henderson’s Cardboard Boat Regatta, held Saturday at the city’s Multigenerational Pool, drew amateur boat builders to design, build and navigate boats made of cardboard and duct tape.

Madison Milton, left, and Brooklyn Schubert, both 8 years old, pose in their handmade vessel during the Cardboard Boat Regatta at Henderson Multigenerational Pool on Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Henderson. Their team, named the “Pirate Puppies,” won the award for best design. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Adrien Moncada, 11, Ari Moncada, 7, and Josiah Vivanco, 8, in the right boat, win their race during the Cardboard Boat Regatta at Henderson Multigenerational Pool on Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Archer Connors, 12, paddles against his opponent during the Cardboard Boat Regatta at Henderson Multigenerational Pool on Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Henderson. Connors, despite breaking his wrist the week prior, won the award for fastest boat. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The boats taking part in Saturday’s regatta in Henderson weren’t exactly the seaworthy sort known to last for years.

But like the more-sturdy watercraft, these boats, too, can bring much joy.

In the case of Henderson’s Cardboard Boat Regatta, these boat owners not only navigated their crafts, they also designed and built them, using cardboard and duct tape. And on Saturday they showed off their creations at Henderson Multigenerational Pool.

Here’s a sampling of just a few of the captains and sailors who participate in this year’s regatta.

Twelve-year-old Archer Connors, who paddled his bright-green boat to victory, winning the regatta’s award for fastest boat.

Others included Madison Milton and Brooklyn Schubert, both 8. Their team, named “Pirate Puppies,” landed an award for best design. Their boat bore a flag featuring a puppy face skull and cross bones.

Another team — Adrien Moncada, 11, Ari Moncada, 7, and Josiah Vivanco, 8, — docked their baby-blue-and-white boat happily after winning a race.