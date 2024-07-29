104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

Kids create, navigate boats for annual Cardboard Boat Regatta

Archer Connors, 12, paddles against his opponent during the Cardboard Boat Regatta at Henderson ...
Archer Connors, 12, paddles against his opponent during the Cardboard Boat Regatta at Henderson Multigenerational Pool on Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Henderson. Connors, despite breaking his wrist the week prior, won the award for fastest boat. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Adrien Moncada, 11, Ari Moncada, 7, and Josiah Vivanco, 8, in the right boat, win their race du ...
Adrien Moncada, 11, Ari Moncada, 7, and Josiah Vivanco, 8, in the right boat, win their race during the Cardboard Boat Regatta at Henderson Multigenerational Pool on Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Madison Milton, left, and Brooklyn Schubert, both 8 years old, pose in their handmade vessel du ...
Madison Milton, left, and Brooklyn Schubert, both 8 years old, pose in their handmade vessel during the Cardboard Boat Regatta at Henderson Multigenerational Pool on Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Henderson. Their team, named the “Pirate Puppies,” won the award for best design. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The owner of Juan's Flaming Fajitas has been fined nearly $500,000 for labor law violations. It ...
Las Vegas, Henderson restaurants hit with $500K labor violations fine
New casino coming for Jokers Wild site
Man charged in 2003 cold-case homicide appears in court
Henderson distillery reopens after a 2-year renovation
Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2024 - 4:11 pm
 

The boats taking part in Saturday’s regatta in Henderson weren’t exactly the seaworthy sort known to last for years.

But like the more-sturdy watercraft, these boats, too, can bring much joy.

In the case of Henderson’s Cardboard Boat Regatta, these boat owners not only navigated their crafts, they also designed and built them, using cardboard and duct tape. And on Saturday they showed off their creations at Henderson Multigenerational Pool.

Here’s a sampling of just a few of the captains and sailors who participate in this year’s regatta.

Twelve-year-old Archer Connors, who paddled his bright-green boat to victory, winning the regatta’s award for fastest boat.

Others included Madison Milton and Brooklyn Schubert, both 8. Their team, named “Pirate Puppies,” landed an award for best design. Their boat bore a flag featuring a puppy face skull and cross bones.

Another team — Adrien Moncada, 11, Ari Moncada, 7, and Josiah Vivanco, 8, — docked their baby-blue-and-white boat happily after winning a race.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
New casino coming for Jokers Wild site
By / RJ

The project, located on the 15-acre site at Boulder Highway and Warm Springs Road, is positioned to grow with the adjacent master-planned Cadence community.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
$173M Boulder Highway project gets the green light in Henderson
recommend 2
Slot machines go down in outage at Henderson resort
recommend 3
What is ‘Hendertucky’, and is the name here to stay?
recommend 4
Coroner IDs missing boaters found dead at Lake Mead
recommend 5
2 women bitten by coyotes; NDOW warns Henderson trail-goers to be cautious
recommend 6
Henderson Fire Department launches new recruitment website