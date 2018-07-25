Henderson

Land near Raiders’ future Henderson HQ sells for $8.25M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2018
 

A developer on Tuesday agreed to pay more than $8 million for land near the Raiders’ future corporate headquarters and practice facility in Henderson.

A live auction was held before the Henderson City Council meeting, with Mayor Debra March acting as auctioneer. Two companies submitted initial bids of $6 million to purchase 8.15 acres at St. Rose Parkway and Spencer Street. But Las Vegas-based Stable Development eventually agreed to pay $8.25 million for the lot.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the City Council ratified the appointment of a Robert Herr as assistant city manager and chief infrastructure officer. Herr will get to stay in his Boulder City home because the council approved a residency requirement waiver.

Council members also unanimously approved the employment agreement of Nicholas Vaskov as city attorney. Vaskov, a Henderson resident for more than 20 years, will be paid $200,000 per year with a $650 monthly vehicle allowance. He starts Aug. 1.

The council also approved a $166,000 payment for the rental of a video display wall used to show the Golden Knights’ 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs run during watch parties.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

