Henderson

Laughing gas leak reported at Henderson hospital

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2017 - 7:18 pm
 

A laughing gas leak occurred outside St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, in Henderson on Thursday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., hospital personnel noticed a cloud of gas hanging inside a truck transporting equipment, Henderson Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said. The Fire Department determined that the gas was nitrous oxide, more commonly known as laughing gas.

A shelter-in-place order followed at the hospital but was lifted before 5:30 p.m., Richards said.

The laughing gas has mostly dissipated, she said, and should pose no threat to anyone nearby.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

