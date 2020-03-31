Lou La Porta, founding Henderson councilman, dies at 96

Lou La Porta, who served on the Henderson City Council and Clark County Commission and was a founding member of the Henderson Historical Society, died Monday.

Louis La Porta (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

“Lou was a friend to many, and he will be missed by many,” Mayor Debra March said in a statement.

La Porta served on the Henderson City Council from 1953 to 1959 and held the city’s first council meeting in his home, according to a city news release announcing his death Tuesday. From 1960 to 1969, he served on the Clark County Commission, the city said.

Before serving as a councilman in Henderson, La Porta was a bombardier in World War II, according his biography on the Henderson Historical Society’s website.

La Porta was a founding member of the Henderson Historical Society and served as its president and CEO since it formed in 2011, the city said.

