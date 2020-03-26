Man fatally shot during fight in Henderson

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was fatally shot during a fight in Henderson on Wednesday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dustin Butler said officers responded to the 6000 block of Allred Place around 2:45 p.m. in response to calls of two men fighting.

During the fight, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other man, Butler said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

A person was taken into custody, and police are working to determine if the person in custody is the suspect, Butler said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

