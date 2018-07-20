Most of the 26K who lost power during storm now have electricity

More than 900 NV Energy customers in Henderson were still without power Friday morning after a late-night thunderstorm brought down power lines on Boulder Highway.

Boulder Highway is closed between Russell and Sunset roads while crews work to repair power lines that were damaged by a late-night thunderstorm in Henderson. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews from NV Energy work to repair power lines damaged by a late-night thunderstorm on Boulder Highway near Sunset Road. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NV Energy workers block off Galleria Drive near Gibson Road while crews repair downed power lines in Henderson on July 20, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than 900 NV Energy customers in Henderson were still without power Friday morning after a late-night thunderstorm brought down power lines on Boulder Highway.

About 10 p.m. Thursday power lines fell across the roadway and several cars on Boulder Higway near East Sunset Road, Henderson Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

The fire department responded to help people get out of their cars and navigate around the live power lines. One person was examined by medical personnel at the scene, Richards said, but no one was hospitalized.

Boulder Highway is closed between Russell and Sunset Roads while crews work to repair damage to the power lines.

A thunderstorm buffeted Henderson and the east valley, leaving at least 26,000 NV Energy customers without power at 10 p.m. At the same time, the National Weather Service had measured about three-quarters of an inch of rain just east of the valley.

Richards said about 18,000 Henderson homes lost power. NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Shuricht said the company had seven crews working across the valley overnight to restore power.

Weather damage was to blame for the majority of outages, Shuricht said. At 4:30 a.m. about 1,000 homes were still without power in the valley, over 900 of which were near Boulder Highway in Henderson.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.