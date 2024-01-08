Mother, 2 children killed in Henderson DUI crash

The Henderson Police Department provided an update Monday afternoon to fatal crashes that killed three people recently.

Henderson police car. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A mother and her two young children were killed in a DUI crash in Henderson on Sunday, police announced in a news conference Monday at the intersection where the tragedy happened.

Deputy Chief Jonathan Boucher of the Henderson Police Department said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday at Lake Mead Parkway and Grand Cadence Drive.

A 38-year-old mother and her two sons, 5 and 6, were all killed in the crash, Boucher said.

A 36-year-old man who was driving the vehicle that caused the crash was arrested and faces three counts of DUI involving death and one count of reckless driving, Boucher said.

This is a developing story. Check back for further information.

