Motorcyclist critically hurt in Henderson crash

A black BMW motorcycle and a tan Acura were involved in a crash about 5:25 p.m. on the U.S. Highway 95 northbound off-ramp to College Drive, trooper Travis Smaka said.

(NHP)

One motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash Monday night in Henderson, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A black BMW motorcycle and a tan Acura were involved in a crash about 5:25 p.m. on the U.S. Highway 95 northbound off-ramp to College Drive, trooper Travis Smaka said. The man riding the motorcycle was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with critical injuries.

The Highway Patrol’s fatal crash team was investigating because of the extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries, Smaka said.

The ramp was closed while troopers investigated.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.