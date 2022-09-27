Motorcyclist dies in fatal Henderson crash

A 38-year-old man is dead after a collision near Boulder Highway and Horizon Drive.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 38-year-old man has died after a motorcycle slammed into an SUV in Henderson, police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

According to Henderson police, an eastbound white Suzuki bike was heading down Horizon Drive toward Boulder Highway at about 3:25 p.m. Friday when the rider lost control.

The bike smashed into the side of a gray Honda CRV that was going eastbound on Racetrack Road.

The motorcyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he died, police said.

His name had not yet been released.

Impairment was not considered a factor in the crash, but speed and reckless driving were, Henderson police said.

It was the ninth crash-related fatality in Henderson in 2022, police said.

The crash was still under investigation. Police are asking anybody with information to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911. Tipsters can also call 311, or stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by going to the Crime Stoppers website.

