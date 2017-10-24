ad-fullscreen
Henderson

Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Henderson

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2017 - 11:12 am
 

A motorcyclist died Tuesday morning after he was struck by a sport utility vehicle in Henderson.

Just after 8:20 a.m., Hendereson police received several 911 calls reporting a crash involving a motorcyclist near the intersection of Boulder Highway and Galleria Drive. The motorcyclist died at the scene, police said.

The preliminary investigation showed the driver of a Honda Pilot may have failed to yield right of way for the motorcyclist, Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said. The Honda’s driver remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The rider who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

