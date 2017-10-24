Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Henderson

Driver of Honda Pilot may have failed to yield right of way for the motorcyclist near the intersection of Boulder Highway and Galleria Drive, police say.

The preliminary investigation showed the driver of a Honda Pilot may have failed to yield right of way for the motorcyclist. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died Tuesday morning after he was struck by a sport utility vehicle in Henderson.

Just after 8:20 a.m., Hendereson police received several 911 calls reporting a crash involving a motorcyclist near the intersection of Boulder Highway and Galleria Drive. The motorcyclist died at the scene, police said.

The preliminary investigation showed the driver of a Honda Pilot may have failed to yield right of way for the motorcyclist, Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said. The Honda’s driver remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The rider who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

36.071311, -115.017529