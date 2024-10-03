Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash in Henderson

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night after being ejected from the vehicle in Henderson.

The crash occurred just before 6:45 p.m. near Emden Drive and Sunset View Avenue, the Henderson Police Department said in a release.

Police say a burgundy 2021 Harley-Davidson was on Mariposa approaching Emden when, for unknown reasons, the motorcycle left the roadway.

The rider was ejected and was pronounced deceased on scene. Speed and impairment are considered factors, police said.

The intersection was closed to through traffic for approximately 4 hours while the investigation was conducted.

As this is still an active and open investigation, no further details will be provided at this time, police said.

The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after next-of-kin notifications.

The crash is the 16th accident-related fatality for 2024 in Henderson’s jurisdiction.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.