Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Henderson crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash late Wednesday in Henderson.

The bike crashed with another vehicle about 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Sunset Road and Mountain Vista Street, Henderson police officer Scott Williams said.

The rider was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Williams didn’t know if there were passengers inside the other vehicle. The driver was uninjured and cooperative with Henderson Police Department.

He said it wasn’t immediately apparent whether alcohol or excessive speed played roles in the crash.

The intersection was temporarily closed while police investigated.

