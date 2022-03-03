72°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Henderson

New arena officially opens in Henderson

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2022 - 10:49 am
 
Work on the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson continues in July 2021 in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tes ...
Work on the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson continues in July 2021 in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson Mayor Debra March inaugurates the Dollar Loan Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning.

The 200,000-square-foot, 6,000-fan-capacity arena, off Green Valley and Paseo Verde parkways will host the Big West Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournament March 8-12, and be the home of Henderson Silver Knights hockey.

March was joined by Henderson City Council members John Marz, Michelle Romero, Dan Shaw and Dan Stewart as well as local heroes and sports personalities for teh ribbon-cutting ceremony.

After the ribbon-cutting, March planned to give her 2022 State of the City address to more than 900 business and community leaders, highlighting the past year’s accomplishments and share her vision for what’s to come.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Police officer accused of stealing $78K in armed robbery at Rio
Police officer accused of stealing $78K in armed robbery at Rio
2
No immediate timetable for extension between Raiders, Crosby
No immediate timetable for extension between Raiders, Crosby
3
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden finds buyer for Las Vegas mansion
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden finds buyer for Las Vegas mansion
4
Man who accosted Sisolak makes statement, refuses to take questions
Man who accosted Sisolak makes statement, refuses to take questions
5
VIDEO: Sisolak, first lady face violent threats from ‘digital creator’
VIDEO: Sisolak, first lady face violent threats from ‘digital creator’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST