New arena officially opens in Henderson

Henderson Mayor Debra March inaugurated the Dollar Loan Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning.

Work on the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson continues in July 2021 in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 200,000-square-foot, 6,000-fan-capacity arena, off Green Valley and Paseo Verde parkways will host the Big West Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournament March 8-12, and be the home of Henderson Silver Knights hockey.

March was joined by Henderson City Council members John Marz, Michelle Romero, Dan Shaw and Dan Stewart as well as local heroes and sports personalities for teh ribbon-cutting ceremony.

After the ribbon-cutting, March planned to give her 2022 State of the City address to more than 900 business and community leaders, highlighting the past year’s accomplishments and share her vision for what’s to come.

