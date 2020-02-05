New CEO starts at Desert Springs Hospital in Las Vegas

Christopher Loftus started on the job Feb. 3 as CEO and managing director. Desert Springs Hospital — part of the Valley Health System — is on East Flamingo Road.

Christopher Loftus is the new CEO and managing director of Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Christopher Loftus

Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center in southeast Las Vegas has a new top leader.

Christopher Loftus started on the job Feb. 3 as CEO and managing director, the Valley Health System announced.

He’ll be responsible for “leading the overall strategic plan” for the 293-bed hospital, the health system said in a statement. Loftus will also work with hospital employees on “quality initiatives, patient satisfaction, service excellence, business development and financial performance.”

He replaces Ryan Jensen, who became Desert Springs Hospital’s CEO in 2017. He left to take a job as CEO of three HCA Virginia hospitals.

Desert Springs Hospital — part of the Valley Health System — is on East Flamingo Road near the Strip, UNLV and McCarran International Airport.

The hospital specializes in advanced cardiovascular services, weight-loss surgery, orthopedic and general surgery, geriatric psychiatric inpatient care and acute rehabilitation, according to the health system’s statement.

Loftus was previously chief operating officer at Henderson Hospital and then Summerlin Hospital — both part of the Valley Health System — and before that, held a similar position at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center in Florida.

Before entering the health care field, Loftus was a professional soccer player with IF Limhamn Bunkeflo in Sweden and the New England Revolution.

