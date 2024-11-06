Newcomer Monica Larson leads in Henderson City Council race

Preliminary results show Larson leading with 55.4 percent of the vote.

Will Henderson see property tax increases? Initial results are in

Councilman Dan Shaw speaks at the debut of the new West Henderson Library branch on Sept. 20, 2022, in West Henderson. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Henderson City Council candidate Monica Larson poses for a photo on Sept. 6, 2024, at the Las Vegas Review-Journal. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Newcomer Monica Larson was leading in a race for the Henderson City Council Ward 2 seat, according to early results. So far, 55.4 percent have voted for Larsen and 44.6 percent have voted for Shaw.

“The voters, they wanted change and they voted for it.” Larsen said to the Review-Journal Tuesday evening, “I am eternally grateful because I am ready to bring change.”

Shaw and Shaw’s campaign communications director, Elizabeth Trosper did not respond to requests for comment.

Shaw has been named as a defendant in multiple lawsuits, alleging that his company, Green Arrow, gave out predatory loans.

An Illinois lawsuit, filed in July, alleged that Green Arrow charged interest rates over 700 percent while representing his firm as a tribal lender to avoid liability.

Trosper told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in July that Green Arrow only services the loans of other companies and that Shaw doesn’t set any terms or interest rates of those loans.

Shaw campaigned on attracting more manufacturing companies, building affordable housing, and public safety. Shaw told the Review-Journal that the city hired 70 new police officers in the past three years.

Newcomer Monica Larson campaigned on transparency, giving more dollars to public safety departments and pushing for more single-family housing.

The City Council seat represents Ward 2, which includes parts of west Henderson, Anthem and Inspirada. Shaw was appointed in 2017.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com. Follow @annievwrites on X.