Henderson

One dead after two shot in Henderson overnight

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2023 - 10:01 am
 
Henderson police car. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was killed and another injured after a shooting in Henderson early Sunday, police said.

Police and fire crews responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Center Street at about 1 a.m. Sunday, the Henderson Police Department said in a news release.

Two people had been shot, according to police. One person was dead at the scene. Another person was hospitalized, but their condition wasn’t known Sunday morning, police said.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation with no further information available at this time,” police said.

The 1100 block of Center Street is east of Lake Mead Parkway between East Sunset and East Warm Springs roads.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

