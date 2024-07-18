88°F
Henderson

Over $15M approved to renovate 2 aging Henderson fire stations

Part of the exterior during a tour of Fire Station 91 in Henderson on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
Part of the exterior during a tour of Fire Station 91 in Henderson on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
A view of the apparatus bay during a tour of Fire Station 91 in Henderson on Friday, Nov. 10, 2 ...
A view of the apparatus bay during a tour of Fire Station 91 in Henderson on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. The new facility is the 10th fire station in Henderson, serving the Inspirada and Medeira Canyon areas of the city. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

More than $15 million was awarded to a contracting company to renovate aging fire stations during Tuesday’s Henderson City Council meeting.

The council voted 5-0 to award approximately $15, 473,500 to the Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. The contracting company is in charge of implementing the Henderson Fire Department’s master plan.

Part of the improvements in the Fire Department master plan was to relocate Fire Station 81.

The plan recommended turning the former Camping World outdoor gear retail and repair store into a new location for Fire Station 81.

Renovations to a fire training facility and Fire Station 82 were also funded.

The study recommends that Fire Station 84 be demolished and reconstructed. It was also recommended that a fire training facility be renovated.

The plan also calls for the construction of a new fire station and renovations for three more fire stations, but funding for those projects have not yet been approved.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com.

