Parade, festival to celebrate Henderson’s history

Parade participants are shown during the Henderson Heritage Parade and Festival in downtown Henderson on Saturday, April 23, 2016. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Parade participants are shown during the Henderson Heritage Parade and Festival in downtown Henderson on Saturday, April 23, 2016. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Parade participants are shown during the Henderson Heritage Parade and Festival in downtown Henderson on Saturday, April 23, 2016. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson will celebrate its history Saturday during the city’s annual Heritage Parade & Festival.

The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St.

A a 9 a.m. community pancake breakfast kicks off the day’s events celebrating the city’s official incorporation on April 16, 1953.

Dozens of entries will march down Water Street at 10 a.m. during the parade, carrying the theme, “Henderson Blooms.” The top three floats will receive cash prizes up to $1,000, courtesy of community partners.

“I encourage people to come out to the Heritage Parade & Festival for not only a day of fun, but for the chance to learn about our city’s history,” Councilwoman Gerri Schroder said. “For more than 25 years I have seen Henderson bloom, and the event is a way for all generations to see how far Henderson has grown since its incorporation.”

At 11 a.m., “Skin Wars” reality TV show producer and judge Robin Slonina will use her body painting skills to transform a human canvas into a flower to fit this year’s parade theme.

At 2 p.m. festivalgoers can listen to Clark County Museum administrator Mark Hall-Patton, a regular on the “Pawn Stars” television show, share stories about Henderson’s 64 years of history.

The first 1,000 attendees also will have a chance to plant flowers in a pot to take home with supplies donated by Home Depot.

Local cultural organizations, youth groups and bands will perform at the festival. Other activities include a live fruit carving demonstration, bounce houses, kids’ games and extreme trampoline freestyle acts.

For more information, visit cityofhenderson.com or call 702-267-5707.

Contact Sandy Lopez at slopez@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4686. Follow @JournalismSandy on Twitter.