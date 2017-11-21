ad-fullscreen
Henderson

Pedestrian dies after he’s hit by pickup in Henderson

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2017 - 12:54 pm
 

A man was killed early Tuesday when he was struck by a pickup truck in Henderson.

The accident was reported to Henderson officers about 3:30 a.m. near Boulder Highway and Water Street. The pedestrian was walking on Boulder Highway outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a 1996 Dodge Ram, police said.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police said neither speed nor impairment appeared to be factors.

The pedestrian will be identified once the Clark County coroner’s office notifies his family. His death marks the 10th traffic-related fatality investigated by Henderson police this year.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267- 4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

