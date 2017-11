On Sunday, players competed in the Universal Domino League Fall Classic Tournament at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson.

David Turner from New Orleans puts in chips during a best of five game of dominos during the Universal Domino League Fall Classic Tournament at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

David Turner from New Orleans wins a round of five game of dominos during the Universal Domino League Fall Classic Tournament at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Trophies for the winners and participants of The Universal Domino League Fall Classic Tournament at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Alexander Esver from California plays on the undefeated table of best of five dominos game during the Universal Domino League Fall Classic Tournament at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

The tournament, which started Saturday and featured more than $50,000 in cash and prizes, pitted more than 350 players in 10 head-to-head, double-elimination rounds. Matches followed a best-of-five format.