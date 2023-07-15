Police: Henderson inmate died from apparent overdose while in custody

The man was arrested the day before his death in connection with a domestic battery.

Henderson Detention Center located at 18 East Basic Road, Thursday, August 3, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died Thursday from an apparent medication overdose while in Henderson police custody.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 57-year-old man on charges of domestic battery, coercion with force or threat of force, assault with a deadly weapon, battery to commit sexual assault and a convicted person failing to register with law enforcement, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The man barricaded himself inside a home in the 600 block of Ladywood Lane, near East Horizon Drive, before surrendering to police. He was taken to a local hospital after suffering self-inflicted injuries. After his release, he was booked into Henderson Detention Center.

While being booked, the man told jail medical staff that he had taken numerous amounts of prescription medication before being arrested. He was taken to a hospital where he died on Thursday, according to police.

Henderson police did not name the man and reported the death Friday around 5:45 p.m.

The Clark County coroner’s office could not be immediately reached to confirm the man’s cause and manner of death.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.