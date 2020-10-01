Police searching for missing Henderson woman
Police said Cheryl Beardall was last seen in July in Henderson.
In a statement released Thursday, police said Cheryl Beardall was last seen in July in Henderson. They said her vehicle “has since been located but Cheryl’s whereabouts are still unknown.”
Beardall is 5-foot-9, 115 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Beardall is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-5000.