Henderson

Police searching for missing Henderson woman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2020 - 2:56 pm
 

The Henderson Police Department is looking for a missing Henderson woman.

In a statement released Thursday, police said Cheryl Beardall was last seen in July in Henderson. They said her vehicle “has since been located but Cheryl’s whereabouts are still unknown.”

Beardall is 5-foot-9, 115 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Beardall is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-5000.

