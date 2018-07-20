Power mostly restored in Henderson after overnight storm

More than 900 NV Energy customers in Henderson were still without power Friday morning after a late-night thunderstorm brought down power lines on Boulder Highway.

Boulder Highway is closed between Russell and Sunset roads while crews work to repair power lines that were damaged by a late-night thunderstorm in Henderson. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews from NV Energy work on Boulder Highway near Sunset Road, Friday, July 20, 2018, to repair power lines damaged in Thursday night's thunderstorm. (RTC Fast Cameras)

Crews from NV Energy work to repair power lines damaged by a late-night thunderstorm on Boulder Highway near Sunset Road. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NV Energy workers block off Galleria Drive near Gibson Road while crews repair downed power lines in Henderson on July 20, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boulder Highway between Russell and Sunset Roads remains closed Friday morning while crews work to repair damage to the power lines.

The City of Henderson opened an emergency shelter at the Heritage Park Senior Facility, 300 S. Racetrack Road, so residents who are still without power can take refuge from the heat. The city recommended leaving pets with friends or families, as animals are not allowed in the shelter.

About 10 p.m. Thursday power lines fell across the roadway and several cars on Boulder Higway near East Sunset Road, Henderson Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

The fire department responded to help people get out of their cars and navigate around the live power lines. One person was examined by medical personnel at the scene, Richards said, but no one was hospitalized.

A thunderstorm buffeted Henderson and the east valley, leaving at least 26,000 NV Energy customers without power at 10 p.m. At the same time, the National Weather Service had measured about three-quarters of an inch of rain just east of the valley.

Richards said about 18,000 Henderson homes lost power. NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Shuricht said the company had seven crews working across the valley overnight to restore power.

Weather damage was to blame for the majority of outages, Shuricht said. At 4:30 a.m. about 2,000 homes were still without power in the valley, over 400 of which were near Boulder Highway in Henderson. NV Energy estimates power will be restored by 10:15 a.m. Friday.

The City of has opened an emergency shelter for residents that don't have power at Heritage Park Senior Facility, 300 S. Racetrack Rd. Pets aren't allowed and should be placed with family/friends. Call 702-267-2950 for info. If you know anyone who needs help, call 3-1-1.

