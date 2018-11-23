Power outage hits thousands in Henderson on Thanksgiving

More than 13,000 customers in Henderson were without power for a few hours Thanksgiving night, NV Energy reported.

Henderson police direct traffic at Horizon Ridge and Carnegie during a power outage Nov. 22, 2018. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A street without power is seen in a Green Valley Ranch neighborhood in Henderson on Nov. 22, 2018. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At about 8 p.m., a power outage struck the area near Horizon Ridge and Green Valley Parkways, the company’s website said.

The cause of the outage was not clear, but the website cited “damage to NV Energy equipment.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.