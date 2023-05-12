86°F
Henderson

Question for your Henderson City Council member? Ask them over coffee.

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2023 - 5:26 pm
 
Henderson City Hall (Mark Credico)
Henderson City Hall (Mark Credico)

Henderson residents will be able to meet with their City Council representatives at regular monthly events starting this month.

Morning Meetups is a new event series where each member of the city council will be available to meet and talk with residents over coffee and breakfast at different locations throughout the city.

The meetups will take place every month that the quarterly Council Conversations don’t occur. As a result, meetups are scheduled for May and June, but not July.

Kori Kloberdanz, senior communications officer for Henderson government and public affairs, said the Morning Meetups will allow for smaller, more informal conversations with council members than Council Conversations.

Each council member will have a their own meetup:

—Dan Shaw will be at Tru Bru Organic Coffee at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 16.

—Dan Stewart will be at Daily Spark Coffee at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 25.

—Carrie Cox will be at the Starbucks at 125 N. Stephanie St., at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 30.

Councilman Jim Seebock will join the meetups in June after he is fully onboarded for the position.

Times and locations for the events will can be found on the city’s website.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2.

THE LATEST
 
PEPCON disaster: By the numbers
By / RJ

Thirty-five years ago today, the PEPCON disaster rocked Henderson when an oxidizer used for rocket fuel caught fire and created two massive explosions.

