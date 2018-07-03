Repair work planned for US 95 bridge in Henderson

A section of northbound U.S. Highway 95 in Henderson will be restricted for several hours Friday as crews repair peeling or damaged areas of a freeway bridge, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Two inside lanes of northbound U.S. 95 over College Drive will close from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, department spokesman Tony Illia said. Motorists were advised to take alternate routes and pay attention to construction zone signs.

36.000079, -114.963289