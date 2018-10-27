Runners in costume participate in the ‘Halloween Half’ — VIDEO

Runners of all types turned out Saturday for the Halloween Half, a 5K run that ended at the Fiesta Henderson hotel-casino.

Hundreds of runners participated in the 2018 Halloween Half at Fiesta Henderson hotel-casino. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Maya Lim, 2, from left, sprints to the finish with her parents Olivia Chao and Seng Lim, during the Halloween 5K run at Fiesta Henderson hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Mark Bagaoisan, from left, with family members Randy Ramos, his son Rome, 10, daughter London, 8, and wife Larissa, before the Halloween 5K run at Fiesta Henderson hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Tracey Fabre, left, with her niece Ashely Del Rial, 6, dance to the music before the starts of the Halloween 5K run at Fiesta Henderson hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Paul Naylor, 33, of Las Vegas, runs across the finish line in his Guinness World Records attempt to get the fastest half marathon wearing football gear, during the Halloween half marathon run at Fiesta Henderson hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Runners take off from the start line during the Halloween 5K runs at Fiesta Henderson hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Randy Ramos during the Halloween 5K run at Fiesta Henderson hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Melissa Hillmen of Las Vegas runs to the finish line of the Halloween half marathon run at Fiesta Henderson hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Patrick Alberto of Las Vegas sprints to the finish line during the Halloween half marathon run at Fiesta Henderson hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Shae Deschutter of Henderson runs to the finish line with her daughter Brighton, 5, during the Halloween half marathon run at Fiesta Henderson hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People watch as runners sprint to the finish during the Halloween half marathon and 5K runs at Fiesta Henderson hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Jeremiah Smith, 23, sprints to the finish line during the Halloween 5K run at Fiesta Henderson hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Cory Church, left, and his wife Jennifer of Las Vegas, run to the finish line during the Halloween 5K run at Fiesta Henderson hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Volunteer Dustin Bartosis, 17, cheers runners in the final turn before the finish line of the Halloween 5K run at Fiesta Henderson hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Runners make their way to the finish line during the Halloween half marathon and 5K run at Fiesta Henderson hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Medals are given out to finishers of the Halloween 5K run at Fiesta Henderson hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Families and recreational runners in costume took advantage of perfect weather for the run

Among the participants was Paul Naylor, 33, of Las Vegas, who crossed the finish line in his Guinness World Records attempt for the fastest half marathon wearing football gear. No word on whether he set a record, but a 2015 article in Runner’s World puts that mark at 1:37:12, set by Steven Sisco of Akron, Ohio.