Runners in costume participate in the ‘Halloween Half’ — VIDEO

Runners of all ages turned out Saturday for the Halloween Half, a 5K run that ended at the Fiesta Henderson hotel-casino.
Families and recreational runners in costume took advantage of perfect weather for the run
Among the participants was Paul Naylor, 33, of Las Vegas, who crossed the finish line in his Guinness World Records attempt for the fastest half marathon wearing football gear. No word on whether he set a record, but a 2015 article in Runner’s World puts that mark at 1:37:12, set by Steven Sisco of Akron, Ohio.