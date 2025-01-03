Officials speak about search for missing Henderson teen — WATCH LIVE

Jennaleah Hin, a 17-year-old Foothill High School senior, went missing on Monday, according to her parents, who are both North Las Vegas police officers.

Dozens of law enforcement officers and volunteer crews are mobilizing a large-scale search for a Foothill High School senior who went missing on Monday, officials said.

Jennaleah Hin, 17, left her Henderson home around 7 p.m. on Monday after a family dispute, said Mark Speer, a commander with Red Rock Search & Rescue. Her parents, both North Las Vegas police officers, began looking for her that day.

On her way out of the home, she said something to the effect of: “You don’t have to worry about me anymore,” according to Speer.

All the crews have so far is a police dog that has picked up Hin’s scent on and off, Speer said, but they are searching a wide area.

While Speer and Hin’s parents are asking the public to keep an eye out for her, Speer said rescue teams have enough help at the search based at Horizon Ridge Parkway and Kind Avenue, from police officers to volunteers on horseback.

“I don’t want the world coming up here and racing around, not knowing what they’re doing,” Speer said on Friday. “But we do want the public’s help in looking out for her on the hope that she’s somewhere in the city.”

Hin was wearing black cargo pants and a hoodie on the night she disappeared, according to a missing person flyer. Police are briefing news media on details of the case at the base of the search at 11:30 a.m.

