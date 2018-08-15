Small plane goes off runway at Henderson airport

A small plane went off the runway at Henderson Executive Airport Wednesday morning after experiencing brake issues upon landing, an airport official said.

(Google Street View)

The plane was returning to Henderson from Santa Monica when it had issues landing at about 10:30 a.m., airport marketing official Chris Jones said. The only person aboard the Cirrus SR22 was not injured in the landing, he said. The plane sustained minor damage.

One of the airport’s two runways was temporarily closed while the plane was being removed.

